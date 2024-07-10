Delayed Live: India won the T20 World Cup because of Mahendra Singh Dhoni

South Africa needed 30 runs in 30 balls when Bumrah came on to bowl. He gave just four runs off six balls, leaving South Africa to get 26 from 24 balls. Then Rishab Pant had a little bit of a niggle. The game was briefly interrupted, giving India a breather and breaking South Africa’s focus—or so said the commentators who have been commentating as long as I have been watching cricket, leaving me no other option but to watch the rest of the game on mute. I would love it if TV channels broadcast cricket with nothing but the stadium noise. Some commentators have been going on for so long that one can even predict what they will say next.