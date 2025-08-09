Parenthood, a new five-part series by David Attenborough, explores the strategies and sacrifices of animal parents to give their young a head start—a wild ride that is rife with risks and rewards. Every habitat has a unique set of challenges, and every parent has a unique strategy. The stakes are high because success, for all parents, ensures the future of life on this planet. But some species take ‘providing’ to extremes. For example, an African spider spews a kind of milk made from dissolved body parts to feed her young. When her babies need more, she offers herself.