Vivek Kaul: Ravichandran Ashwin and the winter of ’24 in the summer of ’69

When I think about the 21 years that I have spent in the media, this is how it looks like. I started off writing primarily for the digital medium. Over the years, I have written for websites, newspapers and magazines. I have written pieces in lengths ranging from 300 words to 8,000 words, and done everything from some news reporting to longform writing and from edit page columns to filling up the personal finance pages of newspapers. I have done podcasts. Appeared as an expert for just about everything on TV news. I have ghost-written some stuff for fund managers who can’t write in simple English. I have done long Twitter threads. I have edited stuff for corporations. I have rehashed a lot of my earlier writing for stock brokerages. I have spoken extensively at business schools. I have written five books.