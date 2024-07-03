newsletters
Easynomics: Of exam paper leaks, Byju’s, Kota Factory, and Dunki
Vivek Kaul 14 min read 03 Jul 2024, 01:29 PM IST
Summary
- The only way to ensure that leaking exam papers is no longer economically viable is to ensure that there are enough and more economic opportunities going around for those entering the workforce. Now, that’s easier said than done.
Let’s start this one with a story.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less