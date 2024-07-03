Easynomics: Of Exam Paper Leaks, Byju’s, Kota Factory, and Dunki

And that’s the trouble with writing such pieces—how much ever one might try, in the end one ends up mouthing a cliché. Like the cinema of the 1980s and the 1990s: You knew that once the hero had rescued the heroine, and his and her families from the villain’s adda(den), they would live happily ever after, all singing Oye Oye into the sunset. Of course, in life there is no happily ever after. But there are sunsets. And they can sometimes be very beautiful in long shot.