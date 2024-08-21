newsletters
From Hindustani at Heathrow to Edinburgh's vanilla ice cream—a tale of discovery
Vivek Kaul 15 min read 21 Aug 2024, 04:40 PM IST
SummaryA visit to the UK reveals a plethora of Indian languages, digital payment norms, and market behaviours. Vivek Kaul contrasts these with experiences in India, culminating in reflections on Agatha Christie's enduring appeal despite his not-so-great experience in an iconic but outdated theatre.
When Steven Kapur, aka Apache Indian, first came to India after the huge success of his song Arranged Marriage, he said in an interview that he had always thought that Punjabi was India’s first language, until he landed in India and found out otherwise.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less