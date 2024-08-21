Also, what did not help was the fact that I had read too much of Agatha Christie over the years. A bunch of characters stuck in a location where one of them is the murderer is a formula she has used so often that one could see the resolution of the suspense, or the “twist", as soon as the character who carried out the murder appeared on the screen. So within 30 minutes of the play starting, I realised that this had been a mistake. Also, progressive lenses help you see things clearly only when you see straight and not look down, as one seated in the dress circle had to. The things you realise as you age.