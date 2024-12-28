newsletters
Vivek Kaul: Warren Buffett and the mediocrity of investing
Vivek Kaul 8 min read 28 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- Strategies like the 90/10 investment approach provide stability, yet the allure of active trading keeps many investors from embracing a more cautious, diversified strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Wasim Barelvi is perhaps the greatest living Urdu poet. And when it comes to his poetry, my favourite couplet of his is:
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less