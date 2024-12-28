Vivek Kaul: Warren Buffett and the mediocrity of investing

(This leads me to a slightly different point. We live in an era where investors have turned those in the OPM business into mini-gods. But they forget to ask this: Did the OPM managers turn rich by making good investing calls? Or did they turn rich by getting investors to invest in their funds? These are two very different things. Also, what’s the track record of OPM managers across different phases of the market? Do they only do well when the market is doing well? Or have they done well in lean periods as well? Are they able to protect capital when markets are falling? Of course, this is not to say there are no successful OPM managers out there. Not at all. There are. But most of them aren’t. They are glib and confident talkers who are primarily in the business of selling. They are not in the investing business.)