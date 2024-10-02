Vivek Kaul: Sharma ji ka beta and the economics of imitation

The trouble is that Soros doesn’t clearly tell us when a right time is to sell out while riding an investment bubble. As his son Robert once told biographer Michael Kaufman in Soros—The Life and Times of the Messianic Billionaire: “My father will sit down and give you theories to explain why he does this or that. But I remember seeing it as a kid and thinking, Jesus Christ, at least half of this is bullshit. I mean, you know the reason he changes his position on the market or whatever is because his back starts killing him. It has nothing to do with reason. He literally goes into a spasm, and it’s this early warning sign."