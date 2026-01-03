Mint Money Compass | Your 2026 money guide: The one mantra for financial success

Happy New Year, dear readers of Mint Money Compass.

The New Year brings with it a fresh rush of optimism. It’s this renewed energy that fuels resolutions: some plan to travel more, others to exercise regularly, and a few to take life-altering leaps. None of these really needs a new year, but the promise of a new beginning often nudges people to commit.

There is also a set of people who look to forecasts to gauge what the year ahead might hold. But when it comes to finance, forecasts don’t quite work that way. Yet, taking a cue from that playbook, we spoke to experts across the financial services ecosystem—the very sectors that manage your money—to understand how they are reading the economy in 2026. We asked them for their views on key market indicators, such as inflation, interest rates, markets, currency movements, and policy cues.

So why did we do this? Certainly not to hand you a set of numbers so you could tighten your financial seatbelt. Markets and macro indicators are notoriously difficult to predict. The purpose of these forecasts was to offer perspective, not prophecy: to understand how experts think about the economy and how that thinking shapes their own money decisions. And that thinking, as expected, was diverse.

Some saw inflation rising, others did not; some felt the rupee may depreciate further, others disagreed; some believed gold would continue to rally, while others were sceptical. Opinions also differed on the macro risks households may face this year and the global events that would matter most.

But what unified the experts was their money management mantra. The message that reverberated—regardless of what the future might hold—was clear: discipline beats prediction. Staying invested, staying diversified, and resisting the urge to time markets remain the most reliable strategies for investors.

We distil this mantra through multiple expert voices to help you stay on top of your money goals in 2026. Read on to see how experts are navigating the year ahead and what will keep their sectors busy.

In the investment space, we discuss the new hero from the mutual fund stable: multi-cap funds. These are diversified equity funds that offer exposure across market capitalizations, much like flexi-cap funds, but with a fixed allocation mandate. Multi-cap funds must invest at least 25% each in large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks, leaving only the remaining 25% to the fund manager’s discretion.

This structure explains why multi-cap funds outperformed flexi-cap funds between 2021 and 2024, driven by their minimum mandated 50% exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks at a time when flexi-caps stayed more heavily tilted towards large caps. In 2025, however, flexi-cap funds took the lead, benefiting from their higher large-cap exposure.

But what is important to note is how the two categories behaved during market corrections. Flexi-cap funds have consistently managed downside better, thanks to their ability to shift allocations towards large caps when risks rise. Multi-caps, in contrast, must maintain exposure to more volatile segments.

In this story, Avneet Kaur deep dives into the performance of multi-cap and flexi-cap funds, explaining why flexi-caps suit investors seeking relatively lower volatility, while multi-caps are better suited for those willing to take higher risk for higher long-term returns, but a word of caution: the two categories do not yet have a long enough common track record to make definitive judgments.

In the spending space, Anagh Pal explores how to frame a strategy for funding a child’s school years. This isn’t just about admission or tuition fees, but the whole nine yards: extra tuition, extracurricular activities, transportation, devices, and other costs that can strain household incomes if not planned for early. From building behavioural resilience to resisting peer pressure when choosing schools to creating a corpus you can draw from over the years, the story offers practical, usable insights.

In insurance, we have two excellent opinion pieces. The first is about building a health insurance strategy around the most dreaded illness: cancer. Kapil Mehta, co-founder at SecureNow Insurance Broker, decodes the many health insurance plans ranging from base mediclaim plans to benefit-only plans like critical illness policies and cancer-specific covers to tell you why a good mediclaim policy works the best, provided you take a good cover of at least ₹20 lakh to ₹ ₹50 lakh.

And Dhirendra Kumar, founder and chief executive, Value Research explains why the recent Insurance Bill: Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025, aims to foster a favourable environment for investors, foreign companies seeking entry, and entities operating in special economic zones, but has few meaningful provisions to address what actually ails India's insurance sector, which is the problem of misselling.

This week wasn’t just the beginning of a new year, but also the ending of one. As 2025 drew to a close, Shipra Singh and I looked at some of the most important changes—labour code reforms, headline developments in the insurance space, National Pension System, and EPF—to explain how they will impact your money in 2026.

In case you want a deep dive, I take you through the important changes in the pension space you should take note of, and Khyati Dharamsi takes you through how the insurance industry evolved in 2025.

That’s it for the week, and like most people handing you a calendar for the new year, we have one too. Shipra Singh has put together a calendar you should take note of to help you plan ahead and lay out your action plan.

