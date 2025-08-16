The Beat Report: Five realities of influencer life you won’t see on Instagram

Today, this nearly- ₹3,400-crore industry is minting millionaires out of internet personalities—complete with GST numbers—and reshaping the way brands spend. Look around and you’ll see influencers claiming an ever-larger slice of the media pie: starring in films, landing interviews with everyone from the prime minister to elusive figures like Vijay Mallya, jetting across continents, and living lifestyles underwritten by some of the country’s biggest companies. No wonder LinkedIn ranks it among India’s 10 most coveted jobs of 2025.