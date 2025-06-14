How safe is the food on your plate?
Sayantan Bera 6 min read 14 Jun 2025, 10:31 AM IST
Summary
This edition of Mint's Climate Change and You newsletter discusses pesticide residues in fresh produce, the pre-monsoon deluge and ongoing heatwave, and fast fashion choices of Gen Z
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Climate Change & You is a fortnightly newsletter written by Bibek Bhattacharya and Sayantan Bera. Subscribe to Mint’s newsletters to get them directly in your inbox.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story