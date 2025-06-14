How safe is the food on your plate?

Climate Change & You is a fortnightly newsletter written by Bibek Bhattacharya and Sayantan Bera. Subscribe to Mint’s newsletters to get them directly in your inbox.

Dear Reader,

Last month I travelled to north Bihar to take a closer look at two of India’s most loved summer fruits, litchi and mango. The Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University at Pusa, Samastipur, was holding a national seminar on litchi and litchi honey that turned out to be an eye opener. Scientists were honest to admit that despite the heritage and pride associated with the famous rose-floral scented Shahi litchi of Bihar, the orchards are in a state of despair.

Unwilling to bear climate and market risks, owners and absentee landlords are selling their harvest months in advance to contractors. The contractors use a cocktail of chemicals to manage pests and maximize yields without caring for the overall wellbeing of orchards. Some insecticides are fatal for pollinators like bees, and excess use is hurting fruit yields and honey production. Most litchis won’t pass pesticide residue standards for export to western markets. Farmers of Bihar, in good years, sell litchis for the price of potatoes-- it’s a tragedy. Meanwhile, the urban consumer is paying a hefty price to buy the fruit, unaware of the toxic chemical residues they may be ingesting. The story is not very different for mangoes -- one can no longer be sure that the fruits are naturally ripened and residue-free.

Worryingly, many Indian consumers are unaware of pesticide residue levels in primary agricultural produce, be it grains, pulses, fruits or vegetables. During my travels, I have met farmers who grow vegetables for their own kitchen without using chemical inputs -- for crops like okra and brinjal -- in separate, smaller plots. Many would not consume the other produce they themselves grow to sell in the market. Those who are part of the farm supply chain know of high pesticide residues in fresh produce -- made worse by a warmer climate leading to higher pest infestation. But all this is carefully kept under the wraps. We only seem to take notice when exports are red-flagged in developed markets. This has happened repeatedly, across products like rice, tea and spices.

State of the Climate

View Full Image Floodwaters in Kongba, Imphal East, on 3 June, 2025. (Photo: AFP)

Late last month, several Indian cities went under water following extreme rains. The list includes Mumbai, Bengaluru and Guwahati. Over forty died following floods in the North-east. Experts blamed abnormally high sea surface temperature and a depression over the Bay of Bengal. Compared with the 50-year-average, the month of May witnessed 106% more rainfall this year for the entire country. The June-September annual monsoon arrived early this year and by 10 June, had seen a deficit of 33%.

Right after this deluge, the focus shifted to the dreaded summer heat. Parts of central and northern India are now in the grip of a heatwave spanning Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and the Jammu region. Residents of the national capital region usually flock to the hill states to escape the heat. But Himachal Pradesh, too, is in the grip of a severe heatwave with maximum temperatures crossing 42 degree Celsius in Una and 35 degrees in the popular tourist destination of Dharamshala on 10 June. Parts of the adjoining hill state of Uttarakhand are also witnessing high temperatures with Dehradun, the state capital, recording a maximum temperature of 39 degrees on Monday.

The news in brief

View Full Image Illegal dumping of garbage, construction and demolition waste in Aravallis near Jalalpur village, in Gurugram in May. (Photo: HT)

This is important if you live in the National Capital Region: a green wall project is afoot to restore the Aravallis, among the oldest mountain ranges in India. One aim of the project is to stop the ongoing desertification of northern plains, which has turned crowded cities like Gurugram, Delhi and Noida into dust bowls filled with dirty air.

Rivers originating in the Himalayas are a lifeline to millions. What will happen as glaciers feeding these rivers retreat? This a story of one glacier’s retreat over the past 25 years.

Obituaries often end up as paeans, but here is a fair assessment of wildlife conservationist Valmik Thapar and his work on tigers. See a more critical one here (relating to the rights of indigenous forest dwellers) and some photos from Thapar’s book, Tiger Fire.

The annual monsoon which once inspired poetry and music has turned wayward, with the prospect of relief from a gruelling summer making way for anxiety. Cut off from nature’s rhythms and dependent on abysmal urban infrastructure, we now look at the sky with trepidation, writes Shalini Umachandran.

Climate Change Tracker

Widespread use of pesticides and fertilizers, light and chemical pollution, loss of habitat and the growth of industrial agriculture have led to a drastic fall in insect population. Scientists are now witnessing a new phenomenon: a catastrophic collapse of insect populations in protected areas like forests. Global warming seems to be the culprit.

David Wagner, an entomologist who spent his life documenting insect diversity, recently returned home empty-handed. “I just got back from Texas, and it was the most unsuccessful trip I’ve ever taken… there just wasn’t any insect life to speak of." And it was not only the insects which were missing. “Everything was crispy, fried; the lizard numbers were down to the lowest numbers I can ever remember. And then the things that eat lizards were not present – I didn’t see a single snake the entire time."

Know Your Jargon

Fast Fashion

View Full Image The Gen Z in India say they would like to care more about the planet, but they also want to look cool. (Photo: Mint)

Fast fashion can be described as quickly produced and cheaply priced garments which copy the latest styles. The products are hurriedly pushed into stores to encash on current trends. The target is to shorten the lead time of a product, from design to purchase. The term ‘fast fashion’ was coined in the 1990s to describe Zara’s rapid production system which was later adopted by other brands.

The fast fashion industry has a huge environment footprint— because it uses copious amounts of water besides polluting rivers and seas. When consumers dump clothes after wearing them a few times, it adds to the waste load. The fashion choices of Gen Z in India, a 300 million consumer cohort, are not very planet-friendly. Because for every Greta Thunberg, thousands are chasing trends by stuffing their wardrobes with fast fashion.

Prime Number

14

US-based businesses have cancelled or delayed over $14 billion in investments and 10,000 new jobs in clean energy and clean vehicle factories since January, as per an assessment by E2, a coalition of business leaders and investors. This was due to rising fears around the future of federal clean energy policy and tax credits.

As per E2, in April alone, businesses cancelled $4.5 billion of investments in new battery, electric vehicle and wind projects ahead of the US House’s passage of a massive tax and spending package -- dubbed the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act.’

Movie of the Month

View Full Image “Flow” is an Oscar-winning eco-fable about a lone cat navigating a post-apocalyptic world.

Gints Zilbalodis’ “Flow" is an Oscar-winning eco-fable about a lone cat navigating a post-apocalyptic world. Made with a tiny team and free software, this Latvian animation shines. A silent film, it resists anthropomorphism: the animals do not speak in human tongue. The works draws emotional depth from a cat who journeys in a weathered sailboat with an unlikely crew -- a lemur, a capybara, a Labrador and a bird. “Flow" explores climate collapse, cooperation, and resilience, reminding us that nature, not humans, may have the final word.

That’s all, for now. Bibek will be back with the next issue, in a fortnight.