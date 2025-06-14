How safe is the food on your plate?

Worryingly, many Indian consumers are unaware of pesticide residue levels in primary agricultural produce, be it grains, pulses, fruits or vegetables. During my travels, I have met farmers who grow vegetables for their own kitchen without using chemical inputs -- for crops like okra and brinjal -- in separate, smaller plots. Many would not consume the other produce they themselves grow to sell in the market. Those who are part of the farm supply chain know of high pesticide residues in fresh produce -- made worse by a warmer climate leading to higher pest infestation. But all this is carefully kept under the wraps. We only seem to take notice when exports are red-flagged in developed markets. This has happened repeatedly, across products like rice, tea and spices.