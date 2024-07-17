newsletters
How F&O trading became India’s favourite game: Lessons from the Soviet Union
Vivek Kaul 14 min read 17 Jul 2024, 10:07 AM IST
Summary
- Anyone familiar with the history of finance and economics knows that when financial speculation becomes a mass market activity, it usually doesn’t end well. Which is why it is important to disincentivize it. And as is the case with one too many things these days, the narrative needs to be managed.
A couple of weeks ago I was at the Mint office in Mumbai. Two senior editors recounted interesting stories on the craze for trading stock derivatives—futures and options—that has gripped India. One editor recounted a story of a vegetable vendor who had recently bought laptops to be able to trade in futures and options. The second editor told about how he had recently booked an app-based cab and had found the driver trading options while driving.
