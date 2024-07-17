Another explanation offered is that most retail investors are buying options and not writing them, and in a sense, that limits their losses. I haven’t checked out the data on this. This is one explanation that has been offered to me by people who are usually in the know of such things. The retail investors can get up again next morning to start all over again in the hope of a big win. If you have to win in the market, you have to play the market. No one over crossed a sea by standing and admiring it from the shore.