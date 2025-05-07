Company Outsider: Glaring contrast between the actions of Tata Sons and Kohl Corp over governance lapses
SummaryKohl Corp recently fired its CEO, Ashley Buchanan, just four months into his job, for a breach of its code of ethics. However, Tata Sons, the holding company of India’s most respected conglomerate, has taken a somewhat different view on a similar issue of corporate behaviour by a senior executive.
Kohl Corp isn’t a company we are very familiar with. The American departmental chain has been struggling financially in the face of the changing retail landscape in the US. But its recent decision to fire its CEO, Ashley Buchanan, just four months into his job, for a breach of its code of ethics, deserves attention.