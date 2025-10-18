Coral reefs hit tipping point

While clean-energy victories should be celebrated, we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that the climate crisis is accelerating way faster than our feeble efforts can keep up. A study published in the journal Nature on 1 October shows that rising heat due to carbon dioxide and methane is reaching critical levels, enough to completely change four vital parts of the Earth's systems that support life on the planet: the Amazon rainforest, Greenland ice sheets, South American monsoon, and Atlantic Ocean currents. The study says any or all of them “may abruptly transition to alternative stable states", which means that once they tip over from the states that they have been in for millions of years, it will be difficult to support life—or at least human life as we know it—on the planet.