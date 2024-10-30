Gold, Lindy effect, Warren Buffett, and why ignorance is not bliss

This is primarily because there is very little of it going around. Also, what does not help is the fact that gold is as soft as putty. This softness makes it practically useless for all purposes that need metal. Also, when commodities are used as money they are taken away from their primary use. Therefore, if rice or wheat is used as money for daily transactions and to preserve wealth, it would mean a smaller amount of rice and wheat in the market for people to buy and eat. This, in turn, would mean higher prices of grains, which are staple food in large parts of the world. The same is true for metals like silver, iron and copper, which have industrial uses.