Transformer by Mint | IITs see ₹35-lakh chip-design packages, TCS stumbles on AI
This week we wrote about the talent war among top tech firms looking to hire the best chip-design talent, TCS’ struggles with artificial intelligence, the upcoming gaming ban, and more.
NEW DELHI : Two decades ago, competitive engineering examinations were a necessity for aspiring engineers. Hordes of students would line up every year, seeking one of the few seats available at India’s top engineering institutes. For those who could persevere through extreme academic and societal pressure for eight years, prosperity beckoned on the other side.