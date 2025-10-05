Transformer by Mint | IITs see ₹35-lakh chip-design packages, TCS stumbles on AI

It turns out various parties are raising questions about whether mandating paperwork for developers to register casual games would stifle foreign investments. These parties have also said that having a committee of already-overburdened bureaucrats to oversee an agile sector like gaming is far from a suitable idea. Consultations for this law will remain open until the end of this month, but senior officials in the know tell me that the Centre is unlikely to make any major changes to the rules before they come into effect.