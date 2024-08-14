newsletters
No indexation: Sale of homes needs to be taxed at the same rate as salary income
Vivek Kaul 13 min read 14 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST
SummaryLocked homes, over-expansion, and a capital-deficient economy—Vivek Kaul examines the far-reaching consequences of India's real estate tax policies, and the arguments for and against the removal of indexation benefits, and why a uniform tax rate on all income types could be the solution.
Michael Connelly’s series of books featuring a character called Hieronymus “Harry" Bosch is my second favourite crime fiction series. In most of the books in the series Bosch is a detective with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and his motto in life is: “Everybody matters or nobody matters."
