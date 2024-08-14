Let me share a very simple example here just to explain the concept of indexation to those who do not understand it. Let’s say you buy a flat for ₹50 lakh. Three years later you are ready to sell it for ₹60 lakh. The gain here is ₹10 lakh, but that does not take indexation or inflation into account. Now, let’s say the total inflation during the three year period was 15%. Indexation allows this inflation to be taken into account while calculating the price of the flat. So, the price of the flat after indexation turns out to be ₹57.5 lakh (1.15 times ₹50 lakh). The long-term capital gains after taking indexation into account work out to ₹2.5 lakh ( ₹60 lakh minus ₹57.5 lakh). A tax of 20% or ₹50,000 in this case, needed to be paid on these capital gains. (The actual calculation for tax purposes is slightly more complicated. The idea was to keep things understandable, hence, this simplistic example.)