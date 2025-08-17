Transformer by Mint: The man shaping India’s AI dreams, and continuing chaos at Vodafone
This week we wrote about the bureaucrat who has a plan to make India an AI leader, how mid-sized IT firms are planning to take on the giants, and the challenges facing Vi's new CEO Abhijit Kishore.
I’ve known Abhishek Singh, a senior bureaucrat, for some time now. He’s been in the Indian tech ecosystem for a while, leading multiple government-backed digitisation initiatives. Now, as chief of the billion-dollar India AI Mission, he faces one of his biggest challenges in a public-service career spanning three decades.