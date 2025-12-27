Climate Change and You: Will 2026 be hotter, wetter, or both?

Climate Change and You is a fortnightly newsletter written by Bibek Bhattacharya and Sayantan Bera. Subscribe to the newsletter to get it directly in your inbox.

Dear reader,

The other day, a friend was narrating an incident from her recent work trip. She was staying at an ordinary hotel in Guwahati, Assam. The buffet breakfast was served in a small room that could accommodate fewer than 10 people. A guest, while taking his plate, dropped a spoon right in the middle of the tiny room. But instead of picking it up, he took another spoon and moved on.

A few more guests came for breakfast, but no one cared to pick it up. Even waiters attending to the buffet pretended as if the spoon wasn’t there. Unable to bear this sight for long, my friend finally got up from her seat and picked up the spoon.

This minor incident got us talking. When we, as individuals, are reluctant to undertake small tasks required of us, what hope is there for solving grand challenges like the climate crisis?

Solving the climate challenge needs a bit of kindness and empathy towards others, and some selflessness. Are we up to it? Both as individuals and as citizens of a country, we often tend to blame others without doing our bit. We will not reduce our energy footprint by cranking down the air conditioner a bit; we will opt for a swanky new appliance instead of using an older one for as long as possible, but we will blame others for our woes.

As well-informed citizens of an emerging economy like India, we continue to blame historical emissions by rich Western countries and not blink an eye before destroying a forest to dig up more coal or build new roads. We blame farmers for the dirty air of North India, but continue to use giant cars. In short, are we doing our bit to reduce our climate footprint? To begin with, are we picking up the spoon?

I will keep this edition of the newsletter short. It's the holiday season, and you may be preparing for a much-deserved break. So, leaving you with a few climate/environment trends to keep an eye on in 2026.

Will we breathe clean air?

Schools for young children moved to hybrid mode due to heavy air pollution in North India.

The discussions around air pollution in India, like the pollution itself, are seasonal in nature. We discuss it threadbare every year, beginning in October, and stop talking about it from February onwards, when the air gets comparatively cleaner. We all know the reasons—vehicular pollution, stubble burning, biomass burning for heating and cooking, industrial emissions, and the curse of geography, which turn vast swathes of the Indo-Gangetic plains into a gas chamber every winter.

Solving this problem requires the intervention of multiple state governments and the Centre. Will we do anything to curb the sources of pollution instead of firefighting with water sprinklers? There is a strong incentive to act, as studies show that cleaning up the air can add 4-8 years to the average Indian lifespan.

Will we see more electric vehicles on the road?

Cyberster, an electric convertible from MG Motors launched this year, costs over ₹70 lakh.

Clean air, like potable drinking water, is a privatized commodity in northern India. Only the rich can afford to use purifiers and ensure their private spaces are breathable. Similarly, it seems only the rich are using electric vehicles. Most EVs are frightfully expensive, and these fancy monsters occupy a lot of road space. Ordinary folks who can afford a car would rather buy a petrol variant, also because of range anxiety and the lack of charging stations for EVs. In my social circle, the few who own an EV typically have it as a second or third vehicle. Not a very planet-friendly outcome.

Will the share of renewables in energy use increase?

A rural home illuminated by solar power in Rajasthan.

India’s journey in renewables has been a great story of hope. Non-fossil sources (solar, wind, hydro, and nuclear) now comprise over half of India’s energy production capacity. But the share of renewables in actual power generation is much lower, between 20% and 30%. This is because renewable energy is intermittent (the Sun is down in the evening when power demand is at its peak), grid infrastructure (to evacuate green power) is inadequate, and battery storage technology is still expensive. How these factors shape up in 2026 will determine whether we will use more green power in 2026.

Will the monsoon bring mayhem again?

Flooding in Chennai following Cyclone Ditwah in December.

The monsoon this year was devastating. In the first nine months of 2025, between January and September, India experienced extreme weather events on 99% of the days, according to a report from the Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment. The extreme events, which include lightning and storms, heavy rain, floods, and landslides, claimed 4,064 lives, affected 9.5 million hectares of crop area and destroyed 99,533 houses. We don’t know how 2026 will turn out: hotter, wetter, or both? But one thing is certain: we are reaching a stage where the weather will increasingly impact holiday plans. Some are warning that this is the "beginning of the age of non-tourism".

Will there be a fair evaluation of new technologies?

India is increasingly using food crops like rice, maize, and sugarcane to make ethanol for blending in petrol.

New technologies, such as artificial intelligence, come with a high carbon footprint because they consume large amounts of electricity and water. How will a data centre boom in India impact its depleting water resources? What will it mean for Indian cities, where residents already struggle to access clean water? Another technology thrust upon car users is petrol blended with ethanol. Due to the excess capacity that has been created, ethanol makers are now requesting a higher share of biofuel blending in gasoline. Using more and more land and resources like energy, water and fertilizers to grow water-intensive crops like maize, sugarcane and rice, which are then burned as fuel, sounds more like insanity than a green ride.

