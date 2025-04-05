The daytime temperature on the 26th was 6.3 degrees Celsius above normal for this time of the year, and over the years, the hottest March day has been getting hotter: 37.8 degrees Celsius in 2024 and 34.3 degrees Celsius in 2023. But this isn't an isolated anomaly. Heat has been striking ridiculously early all across India, and it is now clear that our seasons are shifting, sometimes by a whole month. This shift in seasons (or the complete erasure of specific seasons) is striking enough that even ordinary people can feel and comment on it.