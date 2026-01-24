The Beat Report | From ancient wisdom to modern smoke: Unpacking herbal cigarette craze

In The Beat Report, Mint's journalists bring you unique perspectives on their beats, breaking down new trends and developments, and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from their reporting.

Good morning!

Do you smoke? Cigarettes, vapes, or something homemade?

I don’t smoke, but there are plenty of people around me who do. In the last 11 years, I have seen the price of loose, mid-priced cigarettes (illegally sold) go from roughly ₹7 to more than ₹20 a stick today. Of course, the people around me graduated to higher incomes and fancier lifestyles, too, and so they stopped bumming loose cigarettes from paan shops and upgraded to buying entire packs (unfortunately, they haven’t quit yet).

Meanwhile, the paan shops have begun stocking vapes too, even though the devices are illegal in the country.

In this period of over a decade, I have seen new cigarette variants and brands go viral, such as the Korean slim cigarettes Esse, and old ones continue to do the rounds with a new set of fresh-faced young smokers—from choti (short) Gold Flake to the Indonesian Gudang Garam.

Only during the covid-19 lockdown in 2021 did I notice a whole new kind of cigarette doing the rounds: herbal cigarettes. Strangely, these were not sold in paan shops but were available freely on e-commerce platforms. They claimed to be tobacco-free and ayurvedic, so I bought a box online to try them out. They were full of herbs, didn’t taste all that great, but did fulfil that old teenage fantasy of looking cool as I slowly smoked a long cigarette. (Of course, smoking anything at all is a very bad idea and looking cool is merely a mirage.)

I got rid of them soon after and forgot all about it—until a few months ago, when my colleague (and frequent Long Story collaborator) Devina Sengupta brought them up in an editorial meeting.

Devina does not smoke either, so she said it was odd that something called ‘herbal cigarettes’ was now showing up frequently in quick and e-commerce platforms. What are these, she asked me? My mind went back to 2021 and the herbal mixes I had tried on my balcony, trying to feel cool. I thought these products had died—clearly, they were thriving enough to be on the country’s hottest shopping apps.

With little more than an observation and a memory to go on, Devina and I decided we should write ‘something’ on herbal cigarettes. Often, as journalists, the start of a story can be just this vague. The fun of being a reporter is pulling on a single thread and hoping an entire story will unspool.

Eager beavers We began by figuring out just how many herbal cigarette and smoking brands there are in the country. Some herbal mixes were on Blinkit, and some brands we found on speciality websites dedicated to the (strictly) ayurvedic uses of cannabis.

We also asked around the office, hoping younger reporters could tell us what was trending with the 20-something smokers. To my surprise, they knew little about herbal cigarettes and were fairly dedicated to their tobacco sticks of choice. But several of our younger Mumbai colleagues became extraordinarily excited about this Long Story, even volunteering to hunt down every last herbal cigarette in the country and “try it out for you so you can write a very good story”, as one of the reporters told me eagerly.

Usually, overworked reporters are not exactly jumping to help out with others’ stories, so I was happy we were getting so many volunteers until Devina pointed out that our Long Story was likely to get derailed by an army of reporters marching about the city only to hunt down herbal cigarettes to smoke.

Instead, Devina and I split the brands we identified and began researching their details online, emailing, texting, and calling to request a chat about their business. We realized a number of things. One, Ayurveda takes smoking as a medical practice very seriously. Two, all kinds of herbs can be added to a cigarette. Three, Indians are using cannabis-based cigarettes and other products to ostensibly live better lives, with ayurvedic prescriptions and formulations. (Keep in mind, though, that respiratory specialists we spoke to for this story were very clear: smoking anything at all is a bad idea, medicated or not.)

Finally, what tied the story together—this is a niche market that can explode, but it all comes down to regulation. And rightly so: We found from our conversations with entrepreneurs in this space that the ministry of AYUSH had been tightening the rules on what can be sold, prescribed, or advocated for in the name of ayurveda.

New old ideas In the course of our reporting, Devina and I spoke to an extremely disparate set of brand manufacturers. She hunted down a third-generation entrepreneur in Gujarat who has been in the business for decades, while I spoke to an entrepreneur who was attempting to replicate in India an earlier success he had had in Europe.

All the people we interviewed, though, were passionate about building something new that could actually make wellness more accessible and cool.

Wellness isn’t something we instinctively associate with cigarettes and smoking mixtures, but reporting for this Long Story made me realize that the idea of getting healthy and taking care of yourself can look very different from how previous generations imagined it. And yet, these aren’t new-fangled ideas.

For example, while reading the ayurvedic text Charaka Samhita I discovered just how elaborate and detailed an ayurvedic ritual can be to cure something seemingly prosaic like a head cold. It just goes to show you that, in India at least, the newest trendy thing you’re seeing the ‘kids’ around you do could just be thousands of years old.

Disclaimer: We do not endorse smoking anything, herbal or otherwise. Modern scientific evidence clearly shows that smoking harms the lungs. On the other hand, we also do not question the ayurvedic texts and practices endorsed by the ministry of AYUSH that say dhumapana and other smoking practices are good for health, when conducted under the supervision of an ayurvedic doctor. Please make informed choices.