The Beat Report | Prepare to springboard into the Indian Decade—Mint tells you how

In the wee hours of 1 February, 2007, Mint printed its first edition with a mission to “serve as an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream”. How does such a chronicler wrap up the last 12 months as it readies to enter its 20th year of publishing?

By looking forward, not behind.

Because while those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it, it is also true that history remains a poor predictor of the future. As public intellectual extraordinaire Yuval Noah Harari nuanced it pithily in his inimitable way: “The best reason to learn history is not in order to predict the future, but to free yourself of the past and imagine alternative destinies.”

Planning for our year-ender series was not quite to the Harari script, admittedly, but it's been a guiding principle for me at work since he tweeted it in October 2024. My editor, Ravi Krishnan, and I were clear that we should not look back at how 2025 finished in our year-enders, but look forward to how 2026 will roll out. Roll out for Indian business, finance, start-ups, trade, investment, energy, mobility, personal finance, and the scores of other jigsaws that make India the pulsing economy that has the world in its thrall.

Ergo, our series title—'Springboard 2026' and logo. Coincidentally, it also resonated with Mint's ‘Think Ahead, Think Growth’ tagline.

Why the Indian Decade? India is the fastest growing major economy in the world today and will stay the single largest growth market for a decade or two. Later in 2026, it will overtake Japan as the fourth largest economy of the world. And, likely after 2027, India will add an incremental GDP every year in excess of $500 billion — roughly equivalent to the national income of the Philippines or Norway today. At such a pace of expansion, the government expects India to rush past Germany to be the world's #3 in less than three years. Even discounting for mandarin enthusiasm, the country should cross that milestone before 2030.

To me, clearly, 2026 to 2035 is the Indian Decade: one which catapults the economy, buoyed by public investment and market expectations of profit growth. The transformation comes bundled with decades-old warts and schisms, to be sure. In relative terms, inequality is not going anywhere, nor is a dent being made in jobless growth. Farm productivity remains a non-starter, as do health and skill outcomes. Sectarian fault lines threaten to tear apart the social fabric.

Yet, change is all around us — change that is slowly adding to the momentum of the Indian economy's flywheel that promises to transform the country sooner than earlier. Will the discrete pushes and nudges here and there add up to a meaningful whole that is transformative to prosperity of Indians? I can only take refuge behind the old journalistic cliche: time will tell.

Just did it Meanwhile, Mint's reporters, who are as much newshounds comfortable in the weeds hunting stories as dot-joiners who quickly get you the 10,000-feet view, took to the project with gusto: if there were 20-odd stories in the 2024 year-ender series, there were two-and-a-half times as much this time over.

The 50-plus stories, including a few columns from experts outside the newsroom, looked forward at a myriad range of topics: from microdramas to new drugs, quick fashion to conglomerate bets, multilateral trade to milk and dairy exports, drug regulation to fiscal management, an outlier IT services company punching above its weight to personal brand identity rights…

If India is a groaning smorgasbord of an uneven economy pulling in all directions, our year-ender series ended up a carefully curated, crafted, and presented charcuterie board. Here are 14 gems from the Mint 2025 year-ender – or should I call it the ‘Telescope 2026’ – series:

