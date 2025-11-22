The beat report: The long arc of telecom, and why the Vi story pulled me back

In The Beat Report, Mint's journalists bring you unique perspectives on their beats, breaking down new trends and developments, and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from their reporting.

Advertisement

I have been writing about telecom long enough to remember a time when it was not even considered a “sector”. When the New Telecom Policy of 1999 was introduced, I wasn’t a telecom correspondent—not by designation, not by instinct. I found myself pulled into it almost accidentally, because India’s most storied entrepreneur at the time, Dhirubhai Ambani, had decided it was his next big bet. When Ambani chose a field, it stopped being a niche beat. It became an arena.

His entry shook policymaking at its foundations. And what followed was even more disruptive: Mukesh Ambani’s decision to back CDMA technology at a time when the rest of the industry—and much of the world—was marching behind GSM. That technological fork created something far larger than a telecom tussle—it birthed a factional war between India’s biggest business houses, set new precedents in lobbying, and forced successive governments to constantly “correct” what the previous one had “corrected”, creating policy mayhem that lasted the better part of two decades.

Advertisement

Even then, I was never a designated telecom reporter. But it was impossible to stay away. Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata, with the scale of their vision; Sunil Bharti Mittal, with his relentless focus; Kumar Mangalam Birla, with his efficiency in capital deployment—these were not just telecom players, they were protagonists in one of India’s biggest economic dramas. Their decisions moved markets, bent policy, and redrew competition itself. To report on business in India without touching telecom was simply not possible.

A defining chapter It is within that long arc that the survival of Vodafone Idea (Vi) must be understood. Our long story Life of Vi: Inside the unprecedented pivot that saved the telco may seem like a narrow corporate-development piece, but in the larger symphony of Indian telecom, it is no minor movement.

Advertisement

After the 2018 Vodafone-Idea merger, the combined entity briefly became the country's largest telecom company. Its scale-up was spectacular—and, as we now know, its Achilles' heel. A bloated cost structure, ruthless and nimble competition, and a Supreme Court judgment that saddled the company with crippling adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues brought it to the brink of collapse. At one point, Vi’s very existence hung by a thread.

So when the company finally found its way out of a near-death experience, I knew I had to write the story. But I also knew something else—no one who mattered was going to talk on record.

Also Read | Telecom operators dial govt for power reforms as costs surge

The government had spent years arguing in court that the AGR dues must be recovered in full—only to now write off a significant portion and become the largest shareholder in the company. Legally, the manoeuvre does not look fully kosher, and bureaucrats were in no mood to explain the gap between the government’s earlier stand and its current one. A senior official declined to speak the moment I mentioned the subject.

Advertisement

Vi, meanwhile, wasn’t really in control of its own fate; it had spent months simply telling the government how crippled it was. Expecting the company to provide clarity on a process it did not lead was unrealistic.

That left me with one option: memory, experience, and old contacts—people who had once shaped telecom policy, who had watched the battles between CDMA and GSM firsthand, who had seen giant companies crumble because of policy errors and political swings. Not one person had a full picture, but each had a sliver. The government had kept the inner process remarkably watertight. Credit where it’s due.

But telecom evokes deep emotions—old wounds, old battles. Some of the most high-flying executives of the early 2000s carry scars from policy inconsistencies that shaped their companies and careers. Behind every tariff cut or court judgment is a decade of struggle that rarely makes it into print.

Advertisement

Also Read | Telecom a victim of regulatory overreach but problems lie elsewhere: Airtel MD

This story on Vi may not be pathbreaking. It does not reveal secrets no one else could find. But it records a moment in a 25-year narrative of ambition, error, upheaval, and survival—one that deserves to be captured for posterity, if only to remind us that telecom in India has never been a business. It has always been a saga.