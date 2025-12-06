The Beat Report: The waters that raised us

In The Beat Report, Mint's journalists bring you unique perspectives on their beats, breaking down new trends and developments, and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from their reporting.

Good morning!

I did not grow up in Kerala, and yet my earliest memories are of the state. These memories are borrowed from my mother, from the stories she fed my sister, and me alongside our meals. They were stories of her childhood in the state she left at 21 after marrying my power-plant-building father. Almost all the stories featured water.

There was the tale of my uncle “borrowing” the neighbour’s boat as a pre-teen to ride down the swollen monsoon river behind my mother’s home. After the inevitable capsizing, thankfully in shallow water, he simply followed the river back to his panic-stricken parents, who gave him a well-deserved thrashing after ensuring he hadn’t lost a limb.

There was the story of my great-grandmother’s parents taking her upstream by boat to visit relatives, stopping midway to enjoy a fire-cooked meal of rice and fish curry on the riverbank. And of course, the one about my mother’s first journey to my father’s home after their wedding, on a rain-drenched ferry, with the Manimala River almost in spate and the world washed clean.

Water was a character in her stories. It was also one of mine.

When I was very young, my uncles put my sister and me inside a great big bronze chembu, a traditional South Indian, deep, wide-mouthed vessel used to parboil paddy, set it afloat in the river, and pushed us from bank to bank. We shrieked with the uncomplicated joy only children know. My grandfather was furious with his adult sons for risking his precious granddaughters’ lives. We were delighted.

For generations, Kerala’s rivers and canals were not scenic extras. They gave rhythm to life itself.

But roads and trains made journeys faster, safer, and more predictable. Slowly, water faded to the background and was no longer the central character in everyday life for most of Kerala.

It became something that tourists enjoyed. Which is why, when my father told me in 2023 about the newly launched Kochi Water Metro, I assumed it was just another tourist attraction. But the day I queued up at the newly built Vytilla water metro station, bought a smart card and boarded the air-conditioned, electric-hybrid boat for my 25-minute journey to Kakkanad, I realized this was not a novelty.

It felt like a return to the relationship Kerala once had with water.

This October, I travelled to Kochi again and took the Water Metro from the High Court Jetty to Fort Kochi. On Synagogue Lane in Mattancherry, I met Jose Dominic, the retired patriarch of the responsible hospitality chain CGH Earth.

He was renovating two historic Jewish homes within praying distance of the iconic 16th-century Paradesi Synagogue, and waiting for Mattanchery’s new Water Metro station to open. The water metro will offer a scenic and comfortable way to access Jew Town without battling its narrow lanes by car, he said. He was convinced the Water Metro would reshape how people experience Kochi.

What stayed with me was not just the practicality of a new water metro route but the hopefulness in his voice. It echoed something familiar from my mother’s stories, a belief that water could still knit together places, memories and people.

I thought then, maybe there’s a larger story here.

Turning the tide Some digging revealed that the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) had tasked Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) with studying whether this model could be replicated across 17 locations, including Srinagar, Goa, Mumbai, Guwahati, Patna, Kolkata, and Kollam. Soon, I was speaking to Loknath Behera, managing director of both KMRL and Kochi Water Metro Ltd. For 65 minutes, he walked me through the process of building the Water Metro, the revival of Kochi’s waterways, potential applications in other cities, the challenges of boat building, and the opportunities that advancing technology enables.

I spoke to officials in Mumbai and Goa, and at the IWAI. Mumbai’s feasibility study is completed, and the process has moved to project planning for the ambitious 200-nautical-mile water metro network. Goa’s feasibility study report is imminent. Maps, plans, and scans of documents began landing in my WhatsApp inbox. The officials' excitement was palpable. These great coastal centres were shaped by water for centuries, and now they are turning, quite literally, back to the water for their sustainable future.

And yet the story felt incomplete. I had facts, charts, context, and enthusiasm. But not the pulse.

I set my sights on Vypin. This was a land truly shaped by water. Vypin Island came into being thanks to a cataclysmic 14th-century flood that wiped out the almost mythical port of Muziris, the very port from where pepper was shipped to ancient Rome and where the first Jews of Kerala landed. Water had remained central to this island longer than almost anywhere else in Kochi—it got a road bridge only in 2004.

Putting my long-dormant travel writer skills to use, I looked for homestays here and found a nearly 100-year-old one called simply The Bungalow. I cold-called its owner, Neema Veliyath, who, without much persuasion, opened up to me. She spoke of how the Water Metro had quietly changed her daily rhythms, making the city feel closer, and allowing her guests to experience Vypin and her homestay in a different way. She spoke with the affection of one for whom water isn’t nostalgia, but routine. Then again, a heartbeat is routine, too, isn’t it?

That’s when the story clicked into place.

Because the Water Metro is not just about transport or feasibility studies or nautical miles. It’s about a collective return to something we once knew instinctively: water as lifeline.

The story doesn’t end here.

India’s first hydrogen fuel-cell ferry will soon begin full operations in Varanasi. If all goes as planned, water metros will one day move people along the Mandovi, across Mumbai’s creeks, past the ghats of Patna, and beneath the Hooghly’s great bridges.