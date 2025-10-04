The Beat Report: Work, family, and the festival blues

If you call home during your lunch hour, you realize that the time you’ve chosen is exactly when everyone back home is sitting down for the bhog (a traditional meal offered to the Goddess). If they do pick up, the phone, with its video camera on, is passed around from building kakimas and jethimas (different nomenclatures for aunts) to the many Dutta jethus (an uncle older than one’s father) and Majumdars or Banerjees . Each one of them will ask, “Why are you not here with us?" You hem and haw, saying, “I had work, or the boss didn’t grant leave, or sudden meetings came up." Long ago, I made a mental note never to call during the bhog time again.