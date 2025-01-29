newsletters
Company Outsider: Don't blame duopoly for the poor service and high fares by Indian airlines
Summary
- Contrary to popular belief, it isn't duopolies that are the worst enemies of the market. Badly run airlines, including those that are financially mismanaged, do more to skew a sector. In 2005, Air Deccan set off a race to the bottom for Indian airlines with its ₹1 ticket offer.
