Vivek Kaul: Why the stockmarket wallahs are suddenly worried about the economy
Vivek Kaul 10 min read 06 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The stock market may keep rising, but does that mean the economy is doing well? You can't solve a problem without acknowledging that it exists.
The Indian economy has had a consumption problem for a while now. Private consumption expenditure, or the money you and I spend on buying goods and services, grew at 4.3% per year in real terms, adjusted for inflation, from 2018-19 to 2023-2024. It had grown at a much faster 7.2% per year over a period of five years before that.
