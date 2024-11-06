Vivek Kaul: Why the stockmarket wallahs are suddenly worried about the economy

Now, the OPM wallahs, whose job requires them to be seen in the media, need an explanation for this 7% fall, and it has to be a bit more than just FIIs selling Indian stocks. That bit more is the realisation or explanation that the Indian economy is not doing well on the consumption front. Given this, and not surprisingly, calls for RBI to cut interest rates and for the Union government to spend more than it has budgeted for are becoming stronger.