The Beat Report: The curious case of sugar-fed and 'lazy' madam bees

I am Sayantan Bera and I write on food, farming and the climate crisis for the Long Story page in Mint. Earlier this month, I began working on a piece on India's roving beekeepers.

It all began with a conversation with a mango grower and connoisseur. In late May, I travelled to Samastipur and Darbhanga in Bihar to take a close look at two of India’s much-loved summer fruits: litchi and mango. It turned out to be heartbreaking.

Growers had lost interest in orchards, and most pre-sold their harvest at pitifully low prices. Most orchards were managed by fly-by-night contractors who sprayed a cocktail of chemicals to manage pests and drive yields. These practices resulted in poor-quality fruits, leading to lower prices at the farmgate.

On the last day of the trip, barely hours before I was to catch a flight from the Darbhanga airport, I met Amal Kumar Jha, an orchardist and Sanskrit scholar, at his house in Sarisabpahi village in Madhubani. We discussed mangoes and litchis, and Jha helped me understand how to identify different varieties of mangoes by looking at the trees.

Towards the end of our conversation, I asked Jha if the overuse of chemical pesticides was hurting pollinators like bees and impacting fruit yield. Because pollination is critical to fruiting.

“Arey," Jha replied in an exasperated tone.

“Don’t you know the bees have stopped working? Because they are fed so much chini ka ghol (sugar water), they have become lazy. They don’t go out and work as hard (meaning, collect nectar from flowers) as they once used to," he said.

View Full Image Litchi honey, a much sought-after delicacy, on display at an event in Rajendra Prasad Central Agriculture University in Samastipur, Bihar. (Sayantan Bera/Mint)

I was hooked by this hypothesis: the busy bees turning lazy because of sugar. Was this really the case? After my return, I began probing and speaking with those who work with beekeepers. It turned out that what Jha said was a half-truth.

Yes, in commercial beekeeping, bees are fed sugar solution. That happens during the lean months when there is no flowering. In the honey trade, this is known as the akaal period (akaal means famine in Hindi). Bees store honey for exactly this reason, so they could survive the lean months, but we humans harvest the honey and bees have to make do with sugar!

But this does not make bees lazy. The moment you put bee boxes next to a crop or in an orchard in flowering, they will venture out and work tirelessly to collect nectar and pollen, which is converted with enzymes in their stomach to make honey. Also, sugar is just a source of energy to prevent death from starvation. They cannot use it to make honey.

Madam Bee

Bees are definitely not indolent, but as one expert told me, some tribal farmers do call the exotic Apis mellifera species (Western honeybee) by the name ‘memsahib madhumakkhi’ (madam honeybee). This European species was introduced into India back in the 1970s, and it is now the mainstay of commercial honey production.

They are delicate and less resilient than India’s indigenous bees, such as Apis cerana and Apis dorsata. The mellifera needs more care and has to be tended to by beekeepers, hence the likening to memsahibs (madam).

One comment by Jha piqued my interest. In the process, I also learnt a lesser-known side of agriculture. Bees are critical to crop yields, but the honey they make earns India millions of dollars every year.

In 2024-25, India exported honey worth ₹1,750 crore, most of it to the US. In fact, the US consumes more Indian honey than Indians do. And guess which honey is exported most? The one which is collected from mustard flowers. Most brands in India do not sell mustard honey because it crystallizes in the winter. Consumers suspect the honey to be mixed with sugar.

Commercial beekeeping grew by leaps and bounds over the past decade with farmers traveling long distances with their bee boxes: from litchi fields of Bihar to apple orchards in the Himalayas. This led to an explosion of floral expressions of honey.

But because of the high dependence on export revenues, and slow growth in domestic demand, beekeepers are now facing an uncertain future. Prices have collapsed and tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump are threatening to unsettle the sector.

View Full Image Bee boxes kept in an abandoned fuel station, next to crop fields in flowering. Alwar, Rajasthan. (Sayantan Bera/Mint)

Earlier this month, I travelled to Alwar in Rajasthan to meet a group of migratory beekeepers from the hill state of Uttarakhand. They were in Alwar because pearl millet and sorghum fields were in bloom. It was there that I met Bablu Saini who is now a guru to many novice beekeepers from his village.

After spending a day with Saini, I learnt fascinating stuff about the bees and honey trade.

You can read the story of Indian honey and the headwinds facing the sector here. And if you haven’t already, take a look at Mint's Long Story on mango here and on litchi here.

If you have a question on honey, bees, litchi, or mango, drop me an email at sayantan.bera@livemint.com. Also, you can share ideas and topics you'd like to read about. I am always fishing for interesting stuff .

