Last week, I wrote that retail traders were on the ropes. The monthly expiry data of February futures validated that hypothesis. An average trader was preoccupied with rolling over his long positions in the face of falling prices. The MWPL data confirms that; more on that below. March is typically a period when institutions rule the roost.

Being the end of the financial year, multiple factors are at play. The mutual fund industry (the biggest players in the markets) has a vested interest in higher stock prices, as it shows up in their annual performance reports to their investors. This performance depends on the future AUMs (assets under management). The middle of the month is the final date to pay the last instalment of advance tax for the financial year. This means liquidity is relatively lower.

Retail traders show marginal activity in March as they are busy balancing their account books and investing in tax shelter schemes. Monitoring this data will be more important than in previous years. The reason is that higher advance tax collections will imply that retail traders have evaded the potentially sizable losses during recent declines. Since Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) tweaked the regulations applicable to F&O (futures and options) trading in October 2024, volumes have shrunk sizably. If retail traders sold off just before markets nosedived, they will pay higher advance tax by 15 March. Do remember the week is a short one due to a holiday on Friday for Holi.

Trading action will remain polarised around PSUs (public sector undertakings) as these stocks have seen sizable declines and may exhibit a technical pullback. While the overhang of overhead supply still remains, some upsides may not be ruled out. Power, energy and interest rate-sensitive sectors like banks, NBFCs, infrastructure, debt-laden companies and sectors dependent on EMI-based product sales will be in the limelight. These stocks will provide relatively larger intraday price movements in either direction. Traders will get ample opportunities to garner trading profits, provided they know how to manage volatility well.

In the commodity segment, bullion will continue to witness buying support on declines. The biggest buyers are global central bankers, meaning downsides will likely be met with fresh buying support. Oil and gas are likely to stay volatile. Worries about low gas stocks in the winter and low storage stock next year are weighing on gas markets. These worries are temporary and seasonal. Industrial metals rose after Donald Trump announced tariff hikes and commodity markets priced metals higher. Higher levels are likely to encounter resistance.

That gives limited upside for metal mining stock prices.

Fixed-income investors should keep the powder dry as the final words on coupon rates have not been spoken yet. Being a short week volatility may be higher. Maintain stop-losses and tail risk (Hacienda) hedges on all trades.

A tutorial video on tail risk (Hacienda) hedges is here.

Rearview mirror Let us assess what happened last week to gauge what to expect in the coming week.

The rally was led by the broader-based Nifty 50, whereas the Bank Nifty trailed far behind. The sizable fall in the US dollar index (DXY) boosted emerging markets, including India. The rupee gained ground versus the dollar, which also cheered equity markets. Falling oil prices were another positive factor for inflation hawks. Bullion rose on defensive buying triggered by a weak dollar.

Indian bond yields eased, which means bond prices rose. That cheered banking stocks. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained strongly in terms of market capitalisation, which tells us the rally was broad-based. Market-wide position limits rose routine.

US indices fell, which provided head winds to our markets.

Change in Asset Prices (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

Retail risk appetite – I use a simple yet highly accurate yardstick for measuring the conviction levels of retail traders—where are they deploying money. I also measure the percentage of turnover lower- and higher-risk instruments contribute.

If they trade more futures, requiring sizable capital, their risk appetite is higher. Within the futures space, index futures are less volatile than stock futures. A higher footprint in stock futures shows higher aggression levels. Ditto for stock and index options.

Last week, this is what their footprint looked like (the numbers are average of all trading days of the week) –

The turnover contribution in the capital-intensive, higher-volatility futures segment was lower despite the expiry of the February derivatives series.

The relatively lower-risk options segment's turnover contribution rose in the index options segment, which is also relatively the safest segment.

Overall risk appetite contracted noticeably.

NSE F&O Component Turnover Breakdown (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

Matryoshka analysis Let us peel layer after layer of statistical data to arrive at the core message of the markets.

The first chart I share is the NSE advance-decline ratio. After the price itself, this indicator is the fastest (leading) indicator of which way the winds are blowing. This simple yet accurate indicator computes the ratio of rising to falling stocks. As long as gaining stocks outnumber the losers, bulls are dominant. This metric gauges the risk appetite of one marshmallow traders. These are pure intraday traders.

The Nifty gained smartly last week, and the advance-decline ratio followed suit. At 2.59 (prior week 0.39), it indicates 259 gaining stocks for every 100 losing shares. This is primarily due to the gains on Wednesday and Thursday. These elevated levels are unsustainable. Bulls still have a chance of prevailing over bears as long as the ratio remains above 1.0 consistently.

A tutorial video on the Marshmallow theory in trading is here.

NSE Advance-Decline Ratio (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

The second chart I share is the market-wide position limits (MWPL). This measures the amount of exposure utilized by traders in the derivatives (F&O) space as a component of the total exposure allowed by the regulator. This metric gauges the risk appetite of two marshmallow traders. These are deep-pocketed, high-conviction traders who roll over their trades to the next session/s.

The MWPL rose routinely post-expiry, but the gains were milder than during the previous months' commensurate week. That tells me retail traders remained optimistic but were treading cautiously. This lack of aggressive buying is a mild red flag. The MWPL remains a dependable indicator of which way the winds are blowing in equity markets

A dedicated tutorial video on how to interpret MWPL data in more ways than one is available here.

Market-Wide Position Limits (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

The third chart I share is my in-house indicator, ‘impetus.’ It measures the force in any price move. Last week, I raised a red flag because the Nifty and Bank Nifty impetus readings were divergent. Now, we see that both indices gained, but the impetus readings were lower for both. That tells me there was limited fresh buying.

This aligns with the fact that short covering dominates over fresh buying in expiry weeks.

Nifty and Bank Nifty Impetus (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

The final chart I share is my in-house indicator ‘LWTD.’ It computes lift, weight, thrust and drag for any security. These are four forces that any powered aircraft faces during flight, so applying it to traded securities helps a trader estimate prevalent sentiments.

The Nifty gained smartly, and so did the LWTD reading. That indicates relatively improved buying and/or short-covering activity may be seen this week. Do remember that institutions have a vested interest in higher prices in March every year.

A tutorial video on interpreting the LWTD indicator is here.

Nifty and LWTD Indicator (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

Nifty’s verdict The price has logged a relatively smaller bullish candle, which is contained within the prior week's bearish candle. Western technical analysis calls it “inside formation.” That indicates indecision and consolidation, which means follow-up buying will determine what happens next.

The price remains below its 25-week moving average, which is a proxy for the 6-month holding cost of an average bull. That tells us the medium term outlook remains nervous as of now.

The bare-bones resistance area of 23,200 must be overcome if bulls are to get a fighting chance to re-emerge. The moving average level of 23,600 would be even better. Conversely, trading below the 22,150 level can open up further downsides.

Nifty Spot

Your Call to Action – Watch the 23,200 level as a near-term hurdle. Staying below this level opens the doors for fresh declines.

Last week, I estimated ranges between 49,875 – 46,800 and 22,675 – 21,575 on the Bank Nifty and Nifty, respectively. Both indices traded within the specified support levels.

This week, I estimate ranges between 50,050 – 46,950 and 23,150 – 21,950 on the Bank Nifty and Nifty, respectively.

Trade with strict stop losses. Avoid trading counters with spreads wider than 8 ticks.

Have a profitable week.

Vijay L. Bhambwani