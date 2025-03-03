Vijay L. Bhambwani's Ticker: Bulls are on the ropes

'Ticker’ is a weekly newsletter by Vijay L. Bhambwani. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.

Dear reader,

Last week, I wrote the markets were precariously poised as bulls appeared hesitant about lending aggressive buying support on dips. As I have written in my past articles, the cost of funds has also played a part in the decline. Leveraged traders are now faced with the prospects of outsized losses due to rollover costs and the cost of funds. Dick Stoken has written books on this aspect of the markets, which I urge my readers to read.

The MWPL exhibited telltale signs of trouble that loomed over the markets. I have written often that high MWPL is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it showed buy-and-hold traders were initiating bigger trades, and on the other, the risk of a crowded exit rose exponentially in case any negative news emerged. That is precisely what happened last week. Many stocks displayed MWPL readings, which hit multi-quarter lows. Traders simply surrendered their positions once the margin calls (mark-to-market / notional loss) payments could not be fulfilled. MWPL will continue to be a reliable weather vane for traders. Here is a video that explains how to interpret this extremely potent study.

The markets are now in a phase where “overhead supply" will be a substantial hurdle for any upsides. So many retail traders are trapped in long positions initiated at higher levels that upsides will run into a volley of selling. Only after this overhead supply is completely absorbed will a fresh upthrust commence. Will strong hands buy in a hurry or wait for the retail investor to lose patience and capitulate out of fear and frustration? If the past is any indication, I would bet the latter possibility to be highly likely.

Regarding sectoral activity, action will remain polarized around PSUs (public sector undertakings) where MWPL buildup was prominent in the last three quarters. Traders heading for the exit door will keep the upsides capped in the near term. Sure, short covering will be seen intermittently, but these will be routine bear market rallies. The banking and financial sector will remain the swing sector due to their weightage of 34.35% in the Nifty 50. Whichever way these stocks go, the markets are likely to follow suit, even if with a lag.

Industrial metals show signs of fatigue in the commodities space as higher levels are encountering resistance. As I wrote last week, this is along expected lines; rallies were only for month-end short covering. Bullion is witnessing routine profit-taking as traders are compelled to sell everything to meet mark-to-market margin calls. The long-term bullish story remains intact. The US dollar showed strength, which triggered profit-taking, too. Oil and gas succumbed to profit taking as I have been writing that these markets are well supplied and rallies are purely seasonal.

The signals from the commodities market indicate limited upsides for metal mining stocks. Energy stocks are also likely to feel the drag, though of a relatively smaller magnitude. Interest rate-sensitive stocks can take a hit as Indian sovereign yields have started climbing again.

As we head into March, markets may see limited inflows from domestic participants as the final instalment of advance tax and then balancing books of accounts by 31 March will weigh on trader sentiments.

Fixed-income investors should continue to keep the powder dry, as I believe the last word on coupon rates has not been spoken yet. Continue to trade light and maintain tail risk hedges, as I have been advocating for a few months. These have been lifesavers for the savvy trader.

A tutorial video on tail risk (Hacienda) hedges is here.

Rear view mirror

Let us assess what happened last week to gauge what to expect in the coming week.

The fall was again led by the broad-based Nifty 50, as the Bank Nifty brought up the rear. A strong dollar index dragged markets lower. Commodities fell, too, due to the dollar effect. The rupee eased again after a brief respite, raising stress levels for traders. Indian 10-year bond yields rose, pressurising the Bank Nifty mildly.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) lost a whopping 4.6% in market capitalisation, which is a major worry. That indicates the sell-off was fairly broad-based. Market-wide position limits (MWPL) fell routinely ahead of expiry. US indices were down, which created headwinds for our markets.

View Full Image Change in Asset Prices (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

Retail risk appetite – I use a simple yet highly accurate yardstick for measuring the conviction levels of retail traders—where are they deploying money. I also measure what percentage of the turnover the lower- and higher-risk instruments contributed.

If they trade more futures that require sizable capital, their risk appetite is higher. Within the futures space, index futures are less volatile than stock futures. A higher footprint in stock futures shows higher aggression levels. Ditto for stock and index options.

Last week, this is what their footprint looked like (the numbers are average of all trading days of the week)

View Full Image NSE F&O Component Turnover Breakdown (Vijay L. Bhambwani)

The futures segment turnover contribution was higher due to the expiry process. Traders close their trades in the expiring month and initiate them in the next month. The post-expiry figures will tell the real story from this week onwards.

In the relatively lower-risk options segment, stock options turnover rose, while index options turnover was the only segment that recorded a fall. Part of this can be attributed to the expiry process, too.

Overall the risk appetite was higher partly due to hope and partly due to expiry considerations.

Matryoshka analysis

Let us peel layer after layer of statistical data to arrive at the core message of the markets.

The first chart I share is the NSE advance-decline ratio. After the price itself, this indicator is the fastest (leading) indicator of which way the winds are blowing. This simple yet accurate indicator computes the ratio of rising to falling stocks. As long as gaining stocks outnumber the losers, bulls are dominant. This metric gauges the risk appetite of one marshmallow traders. These are pure intraday traders.

The Nifty logged bigger losses and the advance-decline ratio fell sharply too. At 0.39 (prior week 1.38) it indicates 39 gainers for every 100 losers. The dice was tilted heavily in favour of sellers. This ratio needs to stay sustainably above the 1.0 mark to indicate bullishness returning to the markets.

A tutorial video on the Marshmallow theory in trading is here.

View Full Image NSE Advance-Decline Ratio

The second chart I share is the market-wide position limits (MWPL). This measures the amount of exposure utilized by traders in the derivatives (F&O) space as a component of the total exposure allowed by the regulator. This metric is a gauge of the risk appetite of two marshmallow traders. These are deep-pocketed, high-conviction traders who roll over their trades to the next session/s.

The post-expiry MWPL reading was steady at 25.46% (prior week 25.50%). That shows retail traders were latching on to hope and rolling over their trades. I have been warning you high MWPL is a precursor to a crowded exit should negative triggers emerge. The robust rollover only indicates that the selling climax has not yet been reached.

A dedicated tutorial video on how to interpret MWPL data in more ways than one is available here.

View Full Image Market-Wide Position Limits

The third chart I share is my in-house indicator, ‘impetus.’ Last week, the Nifty fell sharply and relatively harder than the Bank Nifty. The impetus reading was higher, too, which tells me the Nifty fell with force. However, Bank Nifty fell on lower impetus, meaning the selling pressure was relatively milder.

Remember that banking and financial stocks command a weightage of 34.45% in the Nifty. Any attempt to stabilise the markets will have to involve buying banking stocks, which explains the lower selling pressure on the Bank Nifty.

The final chart I share is my in-house indicator ‘LWTD.’ It computes lift, weight, thrust and drag encountered by any security. These are four forces that any powered aircraft faces during flight, so applying them to traded securities helps a trader estimate prevalent sentiments.

Last week, I wrote that the Nifty would get feeble support since the LWTD was still in negative territory at -0.14. The markets validated that prognosis as the Nifty fell sharply. The LWTD reading is even lower at -0.47, which shows weaker fresh buying support. Short covering can occur, but that cushion declines temporarily or, at best, triggers a bear market rally that ends abruptly.

A tutorial video on interpreting the LWTD indicator is here.

View Full Image Nifty and LWTD Indicator

Nifty’s verdict

The Nifty logged a bigger bearish candle, which indicates an acceleration in selling momentum. Last week, I warned you that the Nifty had hit lows not seen since June 2024. I also wrote that the losses are far bigger due to the cost of carry (rolling returns) and cost of funds, which technical charts do not show.

It should also be noted that the headline indices never reveal the true magnitude of any decline. That is because of the unique method of construction of these indices. The weightage of constituting stocks in the Indices is not constant but telescopic. That cushions the decline in indices. You can learn about it here.

The formation of a descendant (bearish) triangle is now confirmed as the price is below the lower support line of the triangle. The price remains below the 25-week moving average, a proxy for a six-month holding on the cost of an average retail trader. That makes the medium-term outlook nervous. The 23,200 level hurdle I specified last week remained in place, which tells me bulls are weak. Bulls can regain their initiative only if the Nifty trades above the moving average currently at 23,625—a long shot for now.

View Full Image Nifty spot

Your call to action – Watch the 23,200 level as a near-term hurdle. Staying below this level opens the doors for fresh declines.

Last week, I estimated ranges between 50,725 – 47,225 and 23,425 – 22,175 on the Bank Nifty and Nifty. Bank Nifty traded within the specified support levels, but the Nifty tested the 22,105 level.

This week, I estimate ranges from 49,875 to 46,800 and 22,675 to 21,575 on the Bank Nifty and Nifty, respectively.

Trade with strict stop losses. Avoid trading counters with spreads wider than 8 ticks.

Have a profitable week.

Vijay L. Bhambwani

