Vijay L. Bhambwani's Ticker: Bulls are on the ropes

Regarding sectoral activity, action will remain polarized around PSUs (public sector undertakings) where MWPL buildup was prominent in the last three quarters. Traders heading for the exit door will keep the upsides capped in the near term. Sure, short covering will be seen intermittently, but these will be routine bear market rallies. The banking and financial sector will remain the swing sector due to their weightage of 34.35% in the Nifty 50. Whichever way these stocks go, the markets are likely to follow suit, even if with a lag.