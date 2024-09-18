newsletters
Why India’s IPO mania is similar to the dotcom bubble
Vivek Kaul 12 min read 18 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST
SummaryVivek Kaul reflects on India’s booming IPO market, noting massive oversubscriptions and shortsighted investor behaviour. Drawing from historical patterns of financial bubbles, he warns about the potential risks of investing in IPOs.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
I sleep the best on rainy nights. Last night was a rainy night.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less