Why India’s IPO mania is similar to the dotcom bubble

Finally, as always, caveat emptor or buyer beware should be the order of the day. But then it’s easier to be a part of the herd than go against it, especially when the herd has been making money in the short-term. But as we know, neither the dotcom bubble nor the subprime bubble ended well. Of course, we only learn from history once our present becomes history. And then we forget it again. That’s how life goes on.