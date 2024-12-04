newsletters
Vivek Kaul: Seven lessons in economics from the IPL auction
Vivek Kaul 16 min read 04 Dec 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Summary
- In a tranquil afternoon framed by Bob Dylan's melodies, Vivek Kaul's reflections meander from quiet streets to IPL auctions. Through market dynamics, bidding strategies, and superstar economics, the auction reveals lessons in scarcity, unpredictability, and value judgments.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
It’s just over 2pm.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less