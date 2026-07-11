As the US-Iran ceasefire collapses, a rising China forces middle powers to pivot

There’s been a lot of commentary, especially on social media, about the number of people who turned out to mourn Khamenei, which seemed truly impressive for someone against whom there were street protests just six months ago. Those protests were triggered by a severe economic crisis and the collapse of the Iranian currency. In late December 2025, the Iranian rial fell to about 1.4 million per dollar, its lowest ever, putting immense pressure on individuals and businesses. Iran said 3,117 people were killed in the protests but that is disputed by foreign governments and human rights groups, who say the number could be in the tens of thousands.