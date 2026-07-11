As the US-Iran ceasefire collapses, a rising China forces middle powers to pivot

This week Iran laid to rest its former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Mashhad, marking the end of six days of public mourning. US President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran, warning that 1,000 missiles were “locked and loaded” in case Iran attempted to assassinate him. Meanwhile, China tested a submarine-launched long range missile that brings countries such as Australia within its range.
Tensions spiked in West Asia after the US’s sudden reversal shattered the fragile peace deal signed less than a month ago, on 17 June, which was brokered following an elaborate dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 Summit in Versailles.
The official collapse of the ceasefire unfolded in Turkey during the NATO summit. Seated alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump launched a scathing verbal attack on Iran's leadership, branding them "scum" and "sick people."