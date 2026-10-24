When insurance rewards the seller but fails the buyer

Today is the second last day to submit your comments on one of the most eye-opening reports to come out of a financial sector regulator. In its report on distribution reforms called ‘Recalibrating economics of Insurance Distribution’, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has published some damning numbers that raise a troubling question: is insurance distribution doing more to enrich intermediaries than to serve customers?
Today is the second last day to submit your comments on one of the most eye-opening reports to come out of a financial sector regulator. In its report on distribution reforms called ‘Recalibrating economics of Insurance Distribution’, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has published some damning numbers that raise a troubling question: is insurance distribution doing more to enrich intermediaries than to serve customers?
For policyholders who are victims of misselling or ones facing the horrors of a claims rejection because they simply signed where their agent asked them to, the answer is not hard to guess. But for others the report is quite a revelation. The regulator’s three-year study of sampled intermediaries found that commissions grew far faster than premium income. Yet this higher spending on distribution has not translated into better customer outcomes.
In life insurance, more than half of customers walk away from their policies within five years—a potential sign of mis-selling. In non-life insurance, particularly health, complaints have risen, and more than half the disputes that reach higher authorities are decided in customers’ favour–meaning you are dealing with an industry that doesn’t seem to be pro-consumers. And this merits attention. In this story, Aprajita Sharma put insurance complaints under the microscope and found that health insurance complaints to the Insurance Ombudsman rose 263% between FY21 and FY25, with partial or complete claim rejection accounting for 96% of grievances.
Those numbers tell only part of the story. The complaints process itself needs scrutiny. A policyholder contesting a rejected claim may have to approach the insurer, its grievance redressal officer, the Irdai led Bima Bharosa portal, the Insurance Ombudsman and, eventually, a consumer court. At each stage, they may have to submit documents again and explain the dispute from scratch. To make the process somewhat less cumbersome, experts want a unified complaints system, stronger enforcement of Ombudsman decisions and greater insurer accountability for mis-selling.
The complaints data reveals problems where solutions go well beyond caps on distribution costs. How a policy is sold matters, but so does what happens when a customer needs it to deliver. Irdai’s consultation offers an opportunity to bring these experiences directly to the regulator. If you have struggled with the way insurance is sold or serviced, now is the time to make yourself heard. Click this link and head straight to Sections 17 and 18 for guidance on submitting your feedback.
Air ambulance cover
Staying with insurance, this week Aprajita Sharma examines an often overlooked health policy benefit: air ambulance cover. It pays for emergency transport by air, but having the benefit doesn’t guarantee that the insurer will pick up the entire bill.
Even policies offering unlimited health cover may cap air ambulance expenses and so it’s important to understand the cap surrounding air ambulance cover well. In addition to this, circumstances under which an air ambulance claims is admissible is important to understand as well.
Policies generally require the transfer to be medically necessary because of a life-threatening emergency, supported by a doctor’s recommendation and other documents. Some also make payment conditional on the underlying hospitalisation claim being payable. Then there are specific restrictions like how far the customer’s residence should be to make the air ambulance worthwhile or even the process of booking an air ambulance needs close scrutiny.
Gifting financial assets
Looking for a festive gift that could grow in value over time? Shares, ETFs and mutual fund units offer an alternative to the usual shopping list and gifting them has become a lot easier now. Investments held in demat accounts can be transferred directly to the recipient without being sold. Mutual fund units held in statement-of-account can now also be gifted without first converting them to demat, provided both parties meet the KYC and folio requirements. Read this story by Jash Kriplani, who takes you through the process of gifting and tax implications that both you and your recipient should be mindful of.
Budget winter travel
Shipra Singh this week looked at how a Noida family managed to shrink their travel bill to Switzerland, even as they chose peak winter timing, coinciding with Christmas. Their travel strategy was a mix of opting for Airbnb rentals in the countryside that are relatively cheaper, cooking their own meals and making smart transport choices. These strategies can help you save on your travel cost too even as wars, geopolitical tensions and rising airfares have made international travel more expensive.
Pop-up social hubs
And finally, in the spending space, Ann Jacob looked at the emergence of house gatherings and at home events. Hosts turn flats and terraces into pop-up cafés, murder mystery arenas, ice cream swaps, movie and supper clubs. Amid urban isolation, some people are redirecting discretionary spending from crowded commercial venues towards curated gatherings, paying for the prospect of meaningful connections.
Whether you are a host or a guest there are costs on both sides of the door. Guests can pay hundreds or thousands of rupees per event, while hosts may struggle to break even once food, decor, cleaning and their own time are accounted for. Whether you’re hosting or attending, setting a budget matters. An ideal start would be to understand how such experiences add to your social life and let shared interests, rather than the fear of missing out, guide your spending.
Money Guru: rethinking equity SIPs
And this week’s Money Guru turns conventional wisdom on equity investing on its head. Shankar Sharma, founder of GQuant Investech, in conversation with Shipra Singh, examines how the war, higher oil prices and rising bond yields could shape India’s economy. He also questions the merits of retail participation in equities through systematic investment plans. SIPs, he argues, are fundamentally the wrong product for India. His preference for household savings: fixed income, gold and selective investments in real estate.
Until next week! Send in your feedback at deepti.bhaskaran@livemint.com.