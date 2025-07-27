Vijay L Bhambwani's Ticker: It’s time for bulls to make their presence felt
Vijay L Bhambwani 8 min read 27 Jul 2025, 08:10 PM IST
Summary
The Nifty has slipped for four weeks in a row. Bulls are running out of time. They have to step up before a key support level is breached. Will they?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story