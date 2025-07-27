This is an expiry week, and therefore, traders are likely to be preoccupied with rolling over or squaring up (closing) their trades. Volatility is usually higher in expiry weeks. The positive trigger that emerged is that traded volumes perked up in the derivatives segment. This was partly due to Jane Street being allowed to resume operations in India. Aggressive follow-up buying will be crucial to revive sentiments. Do note the Nifty-50 has slipped for four weeks in a row, and bulls are running out of time. If they are to get a grip on sentiments, they must make their presence felt before the 24,800 support I have been mentioning for a fortnight is violated.