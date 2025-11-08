The Beat Report: When I met my own March sisters

Quick recap: Ratan Tata’s close confidant, Mehli Mistry, was removed as a trustee in the last week of October. After challenging his removal before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner on 31 October, Mehli informed the trustees on 5 November that he did not wish to contest. The jury is still out on how the three trustees, who opposed one of their fellow trustees’ representation on the board of Tata Sons, will work together in the future. Nonetheless, for now, it appears there could be some peace.