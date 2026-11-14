Nvidia’s chief resigns, Hegseth survives, and Trump pivots on Iran

This week’s key headlines: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth survives an impeachment bid, and Donald Trump looks to economic pressure to rein in Iran.
But first, the Nvidia story.
Jensen Huang—CEO and co-founder of Nvidia, a company valued at $6 trillion as recently as October 2026 and synonymous with US chipmaking superiority and the AI boom—has resigned.
The 63-year-old Taiwan-born American was known as a demanding manager and a workaholic famous for clocking more than 110 hours a week. Dressed almost always in a black leather jacket, even at shareholder events, Huang was courted by world leaders and worshipped by investors.