Nvidia’s chief resigns, Hegseth survives, and Trump pivots on Iran

The impeachment motion accused Hegseth of waging war on Iran without congressional authorisation, but it was defeated in the House thanks to support from other Republicans, who retain their majority until the new Congress convenes in January 2027. Lawmakers voted to refer the impeachment articles to a committee, essentially killing Massie’s initiative. The move comes on the heels of the 4 November midterm elections, in which Democrats trounced Republicans to win comfortable majorities in both the House and the Senate. Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and many others—besides the voters themselves—identified the Iran war as a major factor in the GOP’s defeat.