Nvidia’s chief resigns, Hegseth survives, and Trump pivots on Iran

This week’s key headlines: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth survives an impeachment bid, and Donald Trump looks to economic pressure to rein in Iran.
This week’s key headlines: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth survives an impeachment bid, and Donald Trump looks to economic pressure to rein in Iran.
But first, the Nvidia story.
But first, the Nvidia story.
Jensen Huang—CEO and co-founder of Nvidia, a company valued at $6 trillion as recently as October 2026 and synonymous with US chipmaking superiority and the AI boom—has resigned.
The 63-year-old Taiwan-born American was known as a demanding manager and a workaholic famous for clocking more than 110 hours a week. Dressed almost always in a black leather jacket, even at shareholder events, Huang was courted by world leaders and worshipped by investors.
But his reputation was shredded by reports of several romantic entanglements that undid his once-invincible image.
News of his first extramarital affair surfaced almost a year ago. The woman was Alice Huang (also known as Huang Le), a Chinese businesswoman who held senior roles at a Shanghai investment firm before becoming the controlling shareholder of Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed International. According to The New York Times, US President Donald Trump was briefed on the matter early on—yet he chose not to act, and even included Jensen Huang in his official delegation to China this May.
“Trump has been wary of disrupting Nvidia’s chip sales, which are helping to drive the economy and the stock market, and of further complicating the trading relationship with China,” the NYT report said.
Huang had been a vocal proponent of selling sophisticated chips to China, despite an official US embargo aimed at keeping Beijing’s AI and tech programmes from catching up with Washington’s. According to news reports, Alice Huang’s relationship with the former Nvidia CEO helped facilitate at least $7.5 billion in Nvidia chip shipments to Chinese firms—a matter that remains under investigation.
On 8 November, in an email to Nvidia employees, Jensen Huang admitted to an extramarital affair. Soon after, reports surfaced of a second affair, this time with an Nvidia employee. On Thursday (12 November), Huang resigned—just hours before news broke of a third affair, also with a company employee.
Huang's exit could have far-reaching consequences for US chip export policy and the broader AI ecosystem, given Nvidia’s deep investments in the startups, labs, cloud providers, and suppliers that power the industry. Political fallout is also looming: Trump’s close ties to Huang are coming under scrutiny as a timeline of the spy saga emerges. According to The New York Times, Trump even called Huang two days before he stepped down and urged him to fight for his job.
Both Huang and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick have been called to testify before Congress in the coming weeks. Lutnick is facing heat over delays in adding Megaspeed to Washington’s national security blacklist, despite concerns within the administration. On Friday (13 November), his cabinet colleague, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, pointed a finger at the Commerce Department for holding up the designation of Megaspeed as a potential national security threat. So far, the White House has stood by Lutnick—he and Trump are said to be longtime friends—but there’s no telling how long that backing will last.
The complex saga shows that even in an age of high-tech surveillance and espionage, the old-fashioned honey trap is alive and well, and still used effectively by today’s major powers. China has officially denied recruiting Alice Huang, though few are likely to buy that. Will this cause a ripple, a convulsion, or worse in US-China relations? Keep a close eye on Trump’s upcoming Asia trip, which includes a stop in China, for clues.
Hegseth’s narrow escape
Moving on to Pete Hegseth. The secretary of defense—sorry, secretary of war—survived an impeachment bid this week, brought against him by a fellow Republican, Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie.
The impeachment motion accused Hegseth of waging war on Iran without congressional authorisation, but it was defeated in the House thanks to support from other Republicans, who retain their majority until the new Congress convenes in January 2027. Lawmakers voted to refer the impeachment articles to a committee, essentially killing Massie’s initiative. The move comes on the heels of the 4 November midterm elections, in which Democrats trounced Republicans to win comfortable majorities in both the House and the Senate. Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and many others—besides the voters themselves—identified the Iran war as a major factor in the GOP’s defeat.
The vote was a close one—211 to save Hegseth and 204 against. (Interestingly, 11 Democrats missed the vote, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Did Democrats in the outgoing House just bail out Hegseth?)
Newly elected Democrats have signalled they will pursue impeaching Hegseth once they take office. Hakeem Jeffries, who could become the next House Speaker in January 2027, has said that “Pete Hegseth has got to go.” Democrats say they will scrutinise Hegseth’s tenure at the Pentagon, investigating the ouster of top military officers, his Ukraine policy, and US military strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats in Latin American waters—actions some Democrats say could amount to war crimes.
Hegseth was his usual combative self after the close shave. “It’s all about the politics of personal destruction – didn’t work against President Trump, and it won’t work with me,” he said at a press conference.
Mixed signals on Iran
Meanwhile, Washington appears to be sending mixed signals on the Iran conflict.
The week began with Secretary of State Marco Rubio telling a Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Paris on Tuesday (10 November) that there was "no need for major combat operations" in Iran because the economic pressure campaign was working well. That followed Trump’s statement on Monday (9 November) that the US was maintaining the "status quo" in the war and currently saw "any reason" to escalate—though he defended starting the conflict as a "historically" good decision, despite its economic fallout.
That likely means Operation Economic Outcast, the aggressive financial and economic warfare campaign aimed at stifling Iran, will continue full steam ahead, with no respite for Tehran from the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. (Notably, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the chief architect of Operation Economic Outcast, recently moved onto a military base following Iranian threats against his life.)
Then came news this week that US Vice President JD Vance was weighing face-to-face talks with Iran’s security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, possibly in Doha—following reports that Trump had empowered Vance to restart negotiations with Tehran. Yet less than 24 hours later, Trump posted on Truth Social that the US no longer needed a deal with Iran and directed Vance to focus instead on alleged crime and corruption in Democratic-run cities and states. It’s a confusing turn of events, leaving one big question: is Trump genuinely unsure how to deal with Iran?
According to Trump, the decision to ease military pressure on Iran comes at the "behest of countries that are their neighbours"—namely Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait, all of which prefer that the US desist from new attacks. Qatar now appears to be the primary mediator in US-Iran tensions, with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani meeting Trump at the White House on Monday (9 November). What does this mean for Pakistan? Field Marshal Asim Munir would be loath to give up Pakistan’s usefulness to Trump or its hard-earned role as a mediator. After all, it’s that role that catapulted Islamabad from pariah status back onto the global centre stage.
Also of note: Turkey and Qatar signed a mutual defence pact on Friday (13 November) during a meeting between Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul. “President Erdogan stated that we would continue working together to prevent the resurgence of war in the Gulf region and establish a basis for dialogue and achieve peace,” a Turkish statement said on X. The pact appears to sit outside the ambit of the Mecca agreement that brought together Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia in August, and signals Turkey underwriting Qatar’s security, yet another sign of fading faith in US security guarantees alone.
For India, little has changed. The uncertainties of the conflict remain, and its seafarers are still in the line of fire. This week, three Indian crew members aboard a Saudi-flagged oil tanker narrowly escaped an attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in an X post on Wednesday (11 November). Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that India has lost 23 nationals—including 15 seafarers—in the West Asia crisis, underscoring the real and mounting human cost of the conflict for India.