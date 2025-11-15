From wishful spenders to thoughtful savers: How kids are writing money rules

Although an important resource for well-being, the realization that acquiring money is just a means to an end and not the end itself often comes late in life. Saving, spending and investing wisely are just as important to financial well-being as earning money, yet these fundamentals often get pushed to the background. But what happens when kids begin to learn about money not as a spending tool but as one of growth, value, and responsibility, these fundamentals move back to the forefront.