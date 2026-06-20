Large-caps are back in favour. Here’s why investors should pay attention

For investors whose market experience began with the post-pandemic rally, the idea of waiting patiently for long-term returns may seem counterintuitive. After enjoying bumper gains—particularly in mid- and small-cap funds—many are now grappling with muted market performance amid global uncertainty and sustained foreign selling.
Foreign institutional investors have sold nearly $30 billion worth of Indian equities so far. Yet there is a silver lining. Large-cap stocks, which have borne much of that selling pressure, are now trading closer to their 10-year average valuations and at a discount to many mid- and small-cap peers.
Why does that matter? Large-cap companies typically offer stronger balance sheets, deeper liquidity and greater earnings visibility—qualities that can provide stability when markets turn volatile. In the current environment, they can serve as an important anchor in a diversified portfolio.